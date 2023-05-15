Share:

Gold prices rose to start the week, snapping a recent three-day losing streak in the process.

The rally comes as Hedge Fund legend Paul Tudor Jones suggested that the Federal Reserve is finished hiking rates.

Tudor-Jones stated that, “I definitely think they are done. They could probably declare victory now because if you look at CPI, it’s been declining 12 straight months. ... That’s never happened before in history.”

Interest rates are now at 5.25%, after the Fed moved to hike rates for the last ten sessions.

XAUUSD rose to a peak of $2,027.50 following today’s comments

Visit here to see raw, real-time ECN spreads