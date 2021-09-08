Gold slides after hitting resistance at 1,834

XAU/USD traded lower this week, after hitting the key resistance barrier of 1834, which stopped the metal from moving higher on July 15th, 29th, and August 4th. Overall, the metal remains below the downside resistance line drawn from the high of August 6th, 2020, and thus, we would treat the recovery started on August 9th, as a corrective move of a broader downtrend.
A clear dip below 1774 will confirm that the latest recovery was just a corrective move and could initially target the low of June 29th, at 1751, where another break could see scope for extensions towards the low of August 11th, at 1724. That level provided support on April 13th as well. If that level is not able to stop the bears either, then we could experience extensions towards the 1683 territory, which provided strong support back in March and now on August 9th.
Looking at our daily oscillators, we see that the RSI turned down and just touched its toe below its 50 line, while the MACD, although slightly above both tis zero and trigger lines, shows signs of topping as well. Both indicators suggest that the latest recovery has run out of steam and increase the chances for the metal to fall more.
On the upside, we would like to see a strong move above 1917 before we start examining whether the bulls have gained full control of the precious metal. The bulls may then get encouraged to push the action towards the high of January 6th, at 1960, the break of which could see scope for extensions towards the high of September 1st, at 1993.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.90% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
