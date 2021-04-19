Gold Spot we wrote: bulls need to hold prices above first support at 1760/57 now.

Perfect call on Friday ! We bottomed exactly at support at 1760/57 & shot higher to the next target & strong resistance at 1781/84 where a high for the day was expected & we topped exactly here.

Silver Spot we wrote: on the way to the next target of 2610/20. We should struggle to beat this level with a high for the morning session likely.

Actually this was the high for the day!

WTI Crude JUNE Future beat first resistance at 6335/45 then topped exactly at the next target & resistance at 6380/6400.

Update daily at 06:30 GMT

Today’s Analysis.

Gold shot higher to resistance at 1781/84 with a high for the day as expected. A break higher today targets minor resistance at 1792/96 before strong 100 day moving average resistance at 1803/05.

Minor support at 1771/69 then better support at 1760/57. Longs need stops below 7154.

Silver hit the next target of 2610/20 & topped exactly here as expected. However a break above 2630 this week targets 2650/60, perhaps as far as 2685/95.

First support at 2575/65 could see a low for the day. Longs need stops below 2755. Strong support at 2540/30 but longs need stops below 2510.

WTI Crude topped exactly at resistance at 6380/6400 as expected. If we continue higher this week look for 6480/85 with strong resistance at 6535/65.

First support at 6260/40 could hold the downside, in the morning at least. A break lower to targets 6185/65.

Chart