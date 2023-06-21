Gold and silver prices dropped after central banks continued indicating they will continue raising interest rates to combat inflation. The Bank of England raised its rates and provided another signal that the current environment is likely going to favour other asset classes over precious metals. The price of gold and silver reacted and dropped to 3-month lows with government bonds becoming more attractive with their yields going higher. Watch our latest analysis on the likely outcomes for the prices of gold and silver in the weeks ahead.
