Gold & Silver Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast and Trading Levels
Overview: The Bearish trend continues lower for gold and silver.
Dollar index (DXY) Completing Wave iii of (c) of iv) towards the 93 zone
Elliott Wave Gold: Wave iv) corrective rally
Gold Trading Strategy:Short Silver
Peter Matherts tradinglounge
AUD/USD: Risks further downside despite holding 0.7700 after Powell-led losses
AUD/USD remains pressured near weekly low, drops for third consecutive day. Treasury yields soared even as Powell tried to ignore bond bears. Italy blocks AstraZeneca’s Aussie vaccine supply, NFP in focus.
Gold bounces off nine-month low below $1,700 but remains vulnerable
Gold consolidates recent losses near multi-day low, marked before a few hours, while taking rounds to $1,700 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. All eyes on US NFP, stimulus updates amid a light calendar in Asia.
EUR/USD: On track to hit the lowest since Dec. 1
EUR/USD's technical chart shows bears are in control and could soon push the pair to three-month lows below the Feb. 5 low of 1.1952. The pair formed a bearish marubozu candle on Thursday – a sign of a strong bearish mood in the market – validating a bear flag disruption confirmed earlier this week.
Dogecoin bulls embrace for a long trip towards 0.0880
DOGE/USD rises to 0.0504 in its latest run-up during early Friday. In doing so, the meme-coin bounces off the lowest since Sunday while funneling down the breakout of a short-term symmetrical triangle.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).