Gold, Silver, WTI Crude
Gold Spot bottomed exactly at first support at 1771/69. Longs worked perfectly on the bounce to 1779/81 as we look for a test of strong 100 day moving average resistance at 1796/98.
Silver Spot holding below first resistance at 2685/95 but finding buyers every time we test first support at 2625/15.
WTI Crude JUNE Future tests 500 week moving average resistance at 6600/6620.
Daily analysis
Gold shot higher to 1790 as I write this morning as we look for a test of 100 day moving average resistance at 1796/98. Further strong resistance at 1803/06. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1815 & 1822/23, perhaps as far as 1830/35.
Holding strong resistance at 1796/98 in the 3 week sideways trend re-targets first support at 1780/78. A low for the day is certainly possible here. However further losses retest support at 1771/69. Longs need stops below 1766. A break lower targets 1760/58. A break below 1756 risks a slide to 1752/50 & support at 1746/44.
Silver very minor resistance at 2655/60 then strong resistance at 2685/95. A break above 2710 is the next buy signal initially targeting 2725 then 2770/80.
First support at 2625/15 holding well with buyers here being offered a 30 ticks scalp. Longs need stops below 2605. A break lower targets 2585/75.
WTI Crude shot higher to strong 500 week moving average resistance at 6600/6620. We try a break above here, hitting the next target of 6655/60 but collapsed quickly below 6600. Yesterday we hit the first downside target of 6520/10. Below 6580 today meets strong support at 6460/40. Below 6420 however risks a slide to 6370/60 with very strong support at 6320/00.
Strong resistance at 6600/20 but above here can target re-targets 6655/60. Above 6680 look for 6730/40 & resistance at 6790/6810.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.20 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 as markets remain cautious amid concerns around rising inflation and supply chain issues. ECB President Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims are awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.39 ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday, Scottish election
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 ahead of the BOE's "Super Thursday" rate decision where tapering of bond buys is speculated. Elections in Scotland are also eyed.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond $1,800 mark
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Wednesday’s softer US macro data weighed on the USD and remained supportive. Move beyond $1,800 is needed to confirm bullish bias ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes 22% advance to test its all-time high
Litecoin price surged 16% over the last 24-hours, indicating an uptick in bullish momentum. A minor retracement to the weekly demand zone extending from $217 to $304 will most likely propel LTC to an all-time high at $420. On-chain metrics hint at increased interest among investors over the last couple of weeks.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.