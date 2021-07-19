Gold, silver, WTI crude
Gold Spot broke first support at 1825/23 to bottom exactly at strong support at 1813/10 but there was no bounce from here.
The longer term trend is sideways & we remain unable to sustain a move in 1 direction for more than a couple of days.
Silver Spot could not break above first resistance at 2625/30 & collapsed to important support at 2580/2570.
WTI Crude August develops a sideways consolidation pattern as initially break support at 7100/00 before a bounce to minor resistance 7210/20. We topped exactly here.
Daily analysis
Gold must hold 1810 for bulls to retain control. A break below 1807 today however is a sell signal targeting 1804/02 & support at 1794/92. Longs need stops below 1789.
Longs at support at 1812/10 target 1817/18 then 1822 with strong resistance at 1825/27. Shorts need stops above 1830.
Silver tests important support is at 2580/2570 but looks likely to break lower for a sell signal. A break below the June low at 2555/50 is another sell signal this week initially targeting 2525/20, perhaps as far as 2505/2500.
Outlook negative so gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 2605/15. Unlikely, but a break higher targets 2625/30.
WTI Crude September strong support at 7040/30. A break below 7010 however targets 6900/6850. Further losses meets the best support for this week at 6700/6650. Longs need stops below 6600.
Longs at strong support at 7040/30 target 7150/60, perhaps as far as first resistance at 7260/80 for profit taking. Shorts need stops above 7320.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
