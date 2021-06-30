Gold, silver, WTI crude
Gold Spot was in a consolidation pattern as predicted & therefore we expected a break lower. We have been selling into resistance levels for 2 weeks & at last prices broke 1760 for the next targets of 1755 & 1750 as expected.
Silver Spot topped exactly at first resistance at 2630/40 last week to keep the outlook negative & yesterday we tested strong 200 day moving average at support at 2580/70.
WTI Crude August we wrote: has 2 important support levels in the bull trend. Firstly at 7240/30. Longs need stops below 7200.
With a low at 7197, hopefully, longs worked for you on the bounce to 7381.
Daily analysis
Gold broke lower as expected to our targets of 1755 & 1750 as we look for 1735/30 next.
Gains are likely to be limited in the developing bear trend. Strong resistance at 1773/76 if we bounce that far. Shorts need stops above 1780. An unexpected break higher can target 1790 with a sell opportunity from here up to 1800. Shorts need stops above 1805.
Silver lower at last as expected after the sideways consolidation testing strong 200 day moving average at support at 2580/70. A break below last week’s low at 2550 is another sell signal targeting 2525 & 2505/2500.
Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 2595/2600 & again at 2630/40. A break above 2650 this week allows a recovery to strong resistance at 2670/80. If silver continues higher look for 2710/20.
WTI Crude has 2 important support levels in the bull trend again today! Firstly at 7240/30. Longs need stops below 7200. A break lower can target best support for today at 7130/20. Longs need stops below 7090.
Holding first support at 7240/30 targets 7320. Further gains in the bull trend retarget 7380/90 (we topped exactly here yesterday) & 7425/45. A break higher targets 7485/95.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near 1.1900 amid steady USD, Eurozone data eyed
EUR/USD struggles to hold onto the gains as it keeps dwindling near 1.1900. The euro gains some ground on upbeat economic data, German data eyed. Delta covid strain concerns underpin the safe-haven demand for the US dollar.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground near 1.3850 following mixed UK data. EU braces for the official announcement of delaying sausage war, UK reveals post-Brexit subsidy plan. US ADP Employment Change awaited.
Gold sees a dead cat bounce, risks falling towards $1744
Gold price is licking its wound following Tuesday’s sharp sell-off to two-month lows of $175. The US dollar extended the recent rally, as risk-off sentiment flared up on the renewed concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global economic recovery.
Ethereum attempts to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price looks to establish first substantial higher high since ATH on May 12. Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he is investing in Ethereum after selling nearly all of his BTC holdings. A breakdown of the $1,965 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Going contrarian? How to trade this leading indicator
ADP's private-sector jobs report is set to show fewer gains in June. The firm has a mixed record as a leading indicator of the official labor figures. Markets are set to trade in a straightforward manner at first, then potentially reversing.