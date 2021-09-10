Gold, silver, WTI crude

Gold Spot spending too much time drifting in tight ranges this week with little opportunity for profitable trades.

Silver Spot should have strong support at 2400/2380. Longs need stops below 2370.

WTI Crude OCTOBER shorts at 2 month trend line resistance at 6980/7000 worked perfectly.

Daily analysis

Gold has key resistance at 1798/1802 today. Shorts here target 1794 & 1788 with minor support at 1783/81 if we fall that far. Expect better support at 1778/76.

Shorts at 1798/1802 need stops above 1805. A break higher targets resistance at 1810, perhaps as far as 181618 for profit taking on any longs.

Silver strong support at 2400/2380. Longs need stops below 2370. A break below here should be a sell signal initially targeting 2350/40, perhaps as far as 2310/00.

Longs at 2400/2380 target 2430/40, perhaps as far as 2450/55. Above 2460 look for a retest of 2480/90.

WTI Crude shorts at 2 month trend line resistance at 6980/7000 hitting targets of 6900/6880 & 6780/50 for a very quick 200 tick profit. Below here we retest last week’s low at 6720/10. A break below here can target 6630/10.

2 month trend line resistance again at 6980/7000. Shorts need stops above 7035. A break higher targets 7085/90 & 7120/40.

