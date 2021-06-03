Gold is fluctuating around $1,900 amid a sideways trend in real interest rates and a decline in inflationary expectations.
Gold surpassed $1,900 at the end of May. However, it has been struggling since then torallydecisively above this level. Instead, the price of the yellow metal has been oscillating around this level, as the chart below shows.
Why is that and what does it mean for the gold market? Well, on the one hand, we could say that the yellow metal is in a normal pause during an uptrend. However, the lack of more aggressive price appreciation amid high inflation, ultra-loose monetary policy, depreciating dollar, and super easy fiscal policy could be seen as disturbing.
From a fundamental perspective, the timid price behavior of gold could be explained by a sideways trend in real interest rates. Their lackluster movement, in turn, could have resulted from the downward correction in long-term inflationary expectations (blue line), as the chart below shows.
Investors’ inflation bets have lost some steam, starting a debate about whether expectations of inflation have already peaked. After all, it might be the case that inflation fears have been exaggerated and investors have overshot, as they often do. In addition, some of the FOMC members signaled that it could be a good idea to begin discussing tapering quantitative easing.
If this was really the peak of inflationary expectations, the news would be bad for gold, which is seen as a hedge against inflation.
However, many analysts expect that inflation expectations have room for further rises and could reach levels close to 3%.
Implications for Gold
What does all this mean for the price of gold? Well, market-based inflationary expectations have recently declined, dragging the real interest down and restraining gold from moving upward. However, inflation worries won’t disappear anytime soon. After all, the PCE inflation, the favorite Fed’s inflation gauge, jumped 3.1% in April, beating the expectations. Even in the Eurozone, where price pressure is usually lower than in the US, the inflation rate rose from 1.6% to 2% in May, which is the highest level since October 2018.
Furthermore, consumer-based inflationary expectations jumped from 3.4% to 4.6% in May, so inflation worries are still around. They could increase the uncertainty and increase the safe-haven demand for gold. Although higher uncertainty could limit some spending, we should remember that households have accumulated more than $2 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic. So, inflation may be more lasting than many policymakers and pundits believe. If inflation doesn’t turn out to be merely transitory, gold could gain some fuel for the upward march.
Higher inflation implies weakened purchasing power of the dollar. If we add America’s growing public debt problem to constantly rising prices, the downward trend in the greenback could continue, supporting the price of gold.
Of course, only time will tell whether or not current inflation worries are justified. However, please note that the economy didn’t collapse last year due to a lack of liquidity but due to the Great Lockdown. The implication is that the Fed has increased money supply well above demand, injecting a lot of liquidity into the system. The expansion in the Fed’s balance sheet and commercial banks’ credit (after all, this time not only the monetary base has jumped, but the broad money supply as well), combined with the Great Unlocking, generated a great inflationary wave that lifted all asset classes: from commodities, through equities, to cryptocurrencies, including crypto-memes like Dogecoin.
And it might be just a coincidence, but the Fed introduced a new monetary regime that is prone to higher inflation also during the last year. A cynical interpretation could be that the Fed knew very well that its last year’s monetary expansion could result in higher inflation
Hence, inflationary expectations didn’t have to peak, and they could increase later this year supporting gold prices. Having said that, if inflation really turns out to be only transitory, the current situation wouldn’t be much different from 2011-2013, when gold prices struggled amid expectations of monetary policy tightening. Of course, the Fed is even more dovish now under Powell than under Bernanke or Yellen, but higher inflation would be an additional argument for a bull market in gold.
Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, upbeat US ADP
EUR/USD accelerates its slump as the ADP survey showed that the private sector added 978K new jobs in May, much better than anticipated. Taper talks weigh on equities which in turn, fuel demand for the American currency. ISM Services PMI up next ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP beats, further fueling demand for the American currency.
XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows on upbeat US data
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around the $1,885-84 region in reaction to upbeat US macro data.
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price has rallied 9% since June 1 and shows promise of continuing this rally. Ethereum price is piercing into a supply zone, suggesting a resurgence of buyers.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.