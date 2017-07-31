Gold Seasonality: Rally to continue in August, monthly 100-MA eyed
Gold is set to end July on a positive note… above the key descending trend line hurdle seen on the monthly chart today at $1248 (will slope lower to $1238 tomorrow). In the post GFC period, August has proved to be a good month for the yellow metal.
- Gains in Aug 2010, Aug 2011 and Aug 2012 could be attributed to Keynesians - people who believed Fed’s QE would lead to hyperinflation. Euro crisis in 2012 was a plus point.
- In Aug 2013 - it was the taper tantrum and the EM/Asian currency sell-off that boosted gold.
- Aug 2015 was a big month… Yuan devaluation shock led to a broad based risk aversion.
- The metal was sold in Aug 2016 as the stock markets remained bid despite Brexit referendum.
Aug 2017: Gains likely on-
- Heightened geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula
- Weak US data and falling odds of a faster Fed rate hike path
- Debt ceiling - Fed’s plan to start unwinding QE in September could be derailed if Congress fails to tackle the looming deadlock over the US debt ceiling
- Hedge demand - Record rally in stocks… overbought conditions… investors to hedge long equity positions with long gold positions
Technicals
Monthly chart
Resistance
- $1278.76 (61.8% Fib R of July 2016 high - Dec 2016 low)
- $1295-$1300
- $1306.38
Support
- $1252
- $1236
- $1205
Higher bottom formation followed by a break above the descending trend line + 23.6% Fib R hurdle indicates potential for a rally to $1322 levels (monthly 100-MA). A weekly close above $1322 would expose $1380.56 (38.2% Fib R).
On the downside, only a break below $1225 would signal bullish invalidation, while bears are likely to come-in below $1200 levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.