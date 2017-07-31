Gold Seasonality: Rally to continue in August, monthly 100-MA eyed

Gold is set to end July on a positive note… above the key descending trend line hurdle seen on the monthly chart today at $1248 (will slope lower to $1238 tomorrow). In the post GFC period, August has proved to be a good month for the yellow metal.

Gains in Aug 2010, Aug 2011 and Aug 2012 could be attributed to Keynesians - people who believed Fed’s QE would lead to hyperinflation. Euro crisis in 2012 was a plus point.

In Aug 2013 - it was the taper tantrum and the EM/Asian currency sell-off that boosted gold.

Aug 2015 was a big month… Yuan devaluation shock led to a broad based risk aversion.

The metal was sold in Aug 2016 as the stock markets remained bid despite Brexit referendum.

Aug 2017: Gains likely on-

Heightened geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula

Weak US data and falling odds of a faster Fed rate hike path

Debt ceiling - Fed’s plan to start unwinding QE in September could be derailed if Congress fails to tackle the looming deadlock over the US debt ceiling

Hedge demand - Record rally in stocks… overbought conditions… investors to hedge long equity positions with long gold positions

Technicals

Monthly chart

Resistance

$1278.76 (61.8% Fib R of July 2016 high - Dec 2016 low)

$1295-$1300

$1306.38

Support

$1252

$1236

$1205

Higher bottom formation followed by a break above the descending trend line + 23.6% Fib R hurdle indicates potential for a rally to $1322 levels (monthly 100-MA). A weekly close above $1322 would expose $1380.56 (38.2% Fib R).

On the downside, only a break below $1225 would signal bullish invalidation, while bears are likely to come-in below $1200 levels.