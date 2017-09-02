Today's Highlights

Short Term Traders Have the Floor

Gold Rushing In

Mark Carney in the Evening

Please note: All data, figures & graphs are valid as of February 9th. All trading carries risk. Only risk capital you're prepared to lose.

Market Overview

At the moment, the mid-term outlook is in question. The trifecta of Brexit, Trump, and European elections have cast a big question mark on the next two or three years.

The long term is a bit more stable. For example, people who trade individual stocks on eToro tend to be long term buyers, holding and looking to cash in much later down the road.

What we're mostly seeing in our network at the moment is extremely short term trading. People looking to capture the short-term movements and not afraid to use a bit of leverage. There are plenty of these micro-swings happening at this time. Every headline carries the potential to move things by leaps and bounds.

What's Moving Most?

The main benefactor of the uncertainty has been Gold. Yesterday surging as high as $1245 an ounce before pulling back. Now seems to be holding around $1240 and ready to surge again if it gets the chance. If the Dollar weakness continues, it's far more likely to extend further.

Remember, Gold was trading above $1300 before Trump took power. It fell during phase one, but has been gaining during phase two. (phases outlined in yesterday's update).





Digital Gold has also been benefiting from the uncertainty.

Bitcoin has held its ground above $1000 a coin and has been rising steadily since the beginning of the month.

The USD/JPY has been losing ground on Dollar weakness but not fighting much on Dollar strength. Here we can see the pair from the Election until today, with the USDOLLAR Index overlayed in red.





The Yen has broken 112 several times already and that level no longer holds support. However, it has been reluctant to go much further down. Abe will be meeting with Trump on Friday and will be eager to show that Japan is not a currency manipulator like the Trump administration has accused.

The two have much to talk about, but what's more important will be if Trump comes out with an aggressive stimulus plan. If so, we could really see the Dollar going through the roof.

The Sterling

The Pound has been holding like a dream at a buck and a quarter. The headlines have been pouring in and after analysing the situation, I've decided that Brexit is going to happen. ;)

My point is that the uncertainty about if, when, and what a Brexit will look like has largely faded and analysts are saying that the downside risk has all but disappeared.

Just in the last few hours GBPUSD surged up to 1.2570. Certainly higher than the 1.20 levels it was trying to break before May's "Clean Brexit" speech, but still far away from the $1.60 level that seems to be the historic norm.

This chart shows the cable back to 1971. This is about as low as she usually goes.





The Sterling II

Later this evening, we'll hear a speech from the Governor of the Bank of England, and a role model of mine, Mr. Mark Carney.

Carney's sentiment that rates will stay low for a while kept the Pound from rising above $1.27 at their last interest rate meeting on February 2nd.

I for one will be very interested in what he has to say and will be putting the kids to bed early tonight.

Let's have an awesome day ahead!

Hope that you're enjoying the volatility and the daily updates. Please feel free to reach me any time for any reason. I'm always glad to discuss the markets and the world's greatest social network.