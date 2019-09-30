Gold Rolling Over – What Are the Next Key Support Levels to Watch?

As my colleague Matt Simpson noted last week, “the daily trend [in gold] remains bullish above $1480,” but as US traders sit down at their desks for the first day of the trading week, that key support level is at risk of breaking.
Looking at the chart below, gold’s uptrend has lost momentum over the last six weeks, with prices unable to make much progress through the mid-$1500s. Over that period, the yellow metal has gone from putting in higher highs and higher lows to lower highs and lower lows, creating a textbook “head-and-shoulders” pattern. This pattern shows a shift from a bullish to a bearish trend and is often seen at important tops in the market:
Source: TradingView, FOREX.com
Meanwhile, the RSI indicator is in a bearish channel, and the MACD is trending lower below its signal line and about to cross the “0” level. In other words, the secondary indicators are confirming the price reversal, suggesting that bears may be taking the upper hand.
In a mirror image of Matt’s comments last week, the short-term trend has now shifted to bearish as long as gold remains below its head-and-shoulders pattern “neckline” in the $1480-1485 area. To the downside, bears may look to target the Fibonacci retracements of this summer’s rally starting at $1445 (38.2%), $1411 (50%), and $1377 (61.8%), as well as the “measured move” projection of the head-and-shoulders pattern at $1400.
Of course, traders must also consider the fundamental outlook for the yellow metal. With global interest rates still at depressed levels and several geopolitical hotspots still at risk of a significant disruption, bears should be cognizant of the risk of a bullish reversal near these key support levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around two-year lows after weak German data
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.0900 after hitting the lowest since 2017. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.
GBP/USD holds up above 1.23 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is above 1.23, recovering. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps. Final Q2 GDP was upgraded to 1.3% YoY.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle
Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Die-hard battle between bulls or bears
At present, the control of the story in the media is a potent weapon and if it manages to reach the right objectives – it can be lethal. It is also true that the speed at which things happen – and their spread across the globe – boost the swings of opinion in front of the headlines.
Gold trades above $1,480, struggles to pull away from multi-week lows
After closing the previous week below the critical $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair started the new week on the backfoot and slumped to its lowest level since early August at $1,480.