Gold Risk Reversals point to further downside
Gold [XCAU/USD] regained poised in Asia on news that North Korea may consider a nuclear test in the Pacific ocean of an unprecedented scale.
The metal rise to a high of $1298 [50-DMA] and was last seen trading around $1297 levels.
Daily chart
- The 14-day RSI remains bearish below 50.00
- Stochastic is oversold.
- A positive close today and bullish follow through on Monday would add credence to the oversold stochastic and signal a short-term bottom is in place.
- However, the technical correction could be short lived, if we take into account the risk reversals.
One-month 25-delta risk reversals
- Risk reversals gauge fell into the negative territory earlier this month and has extended the drop to -0.65; the lowest level since July 14.
- The negative print indicates increased demand for Put options, i.e. downside bets.
- Unless there is a notable pick up in the risk reversals, the metal looks set to fade the technical rallies. On charts, the downward sloping 10-DMA [currently seen at $1313] is likely to cap gains.
