Gold – Risk of re-visiting strong support at $1221 is in play
Near-term price action is holding around daily cloud top ($1230), so far unable to sustain recovery from strong support at $1221 that was hit on Friday. Initial bullish signal on bounce and close above daily cloud on Friday is fading , with risk of re-visiting strong support at $1221(rising daily Tenkan-sen/former double-top/Fibo 38.2% of $1180/$1244), being still in play, as correction from fresh high at $1244 hasn't completed yet. This may keep the downside vulnerable for re-visiting $1221 support, before fresh attempts higher. Bullish daily studies favor this scenario, however, loss of $1221 pivot generate negative signal and risk deeper pullback towards $1208/05 (daily Kijun-sen / Fibo 61.8% retracement). Conversely, lift above daily cloud top and close above $1235 (Fibo 61.8% of $1244/$1221 pullback) would generate stronger bullish signal and re-focus upper targets at $1244/48.
Res: 1235; 1237; 1244; 1248
Sup: 1227; 1225; 1221; 1214
Interested in Gold technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1233.70
- R2 1233.61
- R1 1233.45
- PP 1233.36
-
- S1 1233.20
- S2 1233.11
- S3 1232.95
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.