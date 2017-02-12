Gold – Risk of re-visiting strong support at $1221 is in play

GOLD

Near-term price action is holding around daily cloud top ($1230), so far unable to sustain recovery from strong support at $1221 that was hit on Friday. Initial bullish signal on bounce and close above daily cloud on Friday is fading , with risk of re-visiting strong support at $1221(rising daily Tenkan-sen/former double-top/Fibo 38.2% of $1180/$1244), being still in play, as correction from fresh high at $1244 hasn't completed yet. This may keep the downside vulnerable for re-visiting $1221 support, before fresh attempts higher. Bullish daily studies favor this scenario, however, loss of $1221 pivot generate negative signal and risk deeper pullback towards $1208/05 (daily Kijun-sen / Fibo 61.8% retracement). Conversely, lift above daily cloud top and close above $1235 (Fibo 61.8% of $1244/$1221 pullback) would generate stronger bullish signal and re-focus upper targets at $1244/48.

Res: 1235; 1237; 1244; 1248

Sup: 1227; 1225; 1221; 1214

