Gold prices rebounded off the valid ascending trend line around 1,765, surpassing the bearish cross within the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and the 200-day SMA.

The yellow metal is trying to jump above the Ichimoku cloud to regain more ground, while the technical indicators are endorsing the bullish bias. The RSI is pointing slightly upwards, entering the positive territory, while the MACD is moving horizontally above the zero level.

Any attempts higher could open the door for more bullish moves until the 1,785 resistance ahead of a retest of the 1,800 crucial barrier. If the bulls successfully surpass the latter level, they could reach the 1,808 resistance before meeting the 1,827-1,834 restrictive zone.

In the negative scenario, a slip beneath the short-term uptrend line, the price could touch the 1,760 support, shifting the bias to neutral. More losses could take the market towards 1,745-1,750.

In conclusion, gold prices have been creating higher highs and higher lows over the last three weeks and only a decrease below the 1,745-1,750 area may shift this current view to neutral.