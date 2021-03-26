FBS Team FBS Team
Gold retracement is over? [Video]

ANALYSIS |

 

Its the last trading day of the week, so we decided to pick three major topics and they are as follows

US Equities Bumpy Ride Continues, For How Long?

USD Index Trading Above 200 DAY MA For The First Time Since May 2020.

Gold Stabilizing Above $1720, Time To Buy?

This post is written and submitted by FBS Markets for informational purposes only. In no way shall it be interpreted or construed to create any warranties of any kind, including an offer to buy or sell any currencies or other instruments. The views and ideas shared in this post are deemed reliable and based on the most up-to-date and trustworthy sources. However, the company does not take any responsibility for accuracy and completeness of the information, and the views expressed in the post may be subject to change without prior notice.

EUR/USD capped under 1.18 after mixed US data, amid vaccine worries

EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, marginally higher. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports and the blockage of the Suez Canal persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates while US data came out mixed, with personal income beating estimates but spending missing. 

GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on better market mood

GBP/USD is rising toward 1.38 amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.

Cardano prepares for 21% upswing

Cardano has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, eyeing gains to $1.35. The RSI validates ADA’s uptrend after bouncing off the oversold region. Recovery is likely to be a painstaking exercise, according to the resistance seen in the IOMAP.

XAU/USD struggles near weekly lows, bears await a break below $1720

A combination of factors continued weighing on gold. Renewed COVID-19 jitters helped limit the downside. The bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders.

Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?

Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.

