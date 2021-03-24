Gold is still bearish and we could see a move up as a part of retracement. Profit taking and new buyers are joining.
The POC in the GOLD comes at 1725 as the price is bullish. We could see a continuation towards 1740. If the 1740 is broken we will see a move up towards 1760 and above. This is where historical buyers are so we can see a potential for a move up. Have in mind that bullish move is a part of retracement in downtrend and we still can make money by trading the setup.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
