Gold is still bearish and we could see a move up as a part of retracement. Profit taking and new buyers are joining.

The POC in the GOLD comes at 1725 as the price is bullish. We could see a continuation towards 1740. If the 1740 is broken we will see a move up towards 1760 and above. This is where historical buyers are so we can see a potential for a move up. Have in mind that bullish move is a part of retracement in downtrend and we still can make money by trading the setup.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.