The price of gold turned to the downside in the short term and now is trading at 1,997. Today, the fundamentals factors should drive the rate. Advance GDP and Unemployment Claims could bring sharp movements. Positive US data lifts the USD and punishes the yellow metal, while poor economic data should push the XAU/USD towards new highs.
Technically, the XAU/USD registered new false breakouts above the upper median line (UML) signaling a new downside movement. As long as it stays below this dynamic resistance, XAU/USD could come back down towards the former lows.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1000 after US GDP
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.1000 in the early American session. Despite the weak US GDP growth recorded in the first quarter, strong inflation and spending numbers in the report seem to be providing a boost to the USD.
GBP/USD reverses direction after US data, falls toward 1.2450
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and turned negative on the day near 1.2450 amid renewed US Dollar strength. Markets seem to be shrugging off the weak economic growth recorded in the US in the first quarter due to the temporary negative impact of inventories.
Gold falls below $1,990 as US yields push higher on US GDP data
Gold price fell sharply and broke below $1,990 with the immediate reaction to the US GDP data. Markets seem to be paying more attention to inflation-related components of the GDP report rather than the disappointing growth reading, boosting US yields and weighing on XAU/USD.
Top 3 cryptos with most active developers: Cardano, Polkadot and Kusama
Polkadot, Kusama and Cardano lead the crypto ecosystem in terms of development activity based on a recent report. Analysts believe that a large volume of GitHub commits in DOT and ADA signal utility, relevance and long-term potential.
Caterpillar stock drops below 200-day MA despite major profit windfall
CAT stock sold off on Thursday despite an extremely profitable quarter for the global equipment maker. CAT stock lost about 4% at the start of Thursday trading, reducing its share price by about $9 and falling below the 200-day moving average to $207.