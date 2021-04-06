10 Year US notes made a bigger decline recently, a clear impulse weakness down from start of the year which can be coming into late stages as we see price in wave five, but with room for 130'00. At the same time we see divergence on theElliott Wave oscilator but with room for slightly more weakness to complete wave 5 cycle with a potential divergence. When US yeilds are about to turn down, that's when Gold will see more upside which is already breaking out of a recent downward channel, but we need decisive break and daily close above 1760 resistnace to lift prices higher.

