Gold rebounded from a two-month low on Monday, ahead of tomorrow’s U.S. consumer confidence report.
Markets are expecting Tuesday’s report to show an increase in confidence, which could further support the Fed’s decision to maintain hikes.
Last week’s FOMC minutes showed that several members of the senior committee were in favor of maintaining hikes, until inflation was “substantially” down.
Overall, today’s rally sees Gold snap a four-day losing streak, which saw prices fall to their weakest point since December 29th.
XAUUSD hit a peak of $1,826.90 earlier in the day.
