EUR/USD stays in daily range near 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time finding direction and moving in a tight channel at around 1.0900 on Thursday. Although the weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US came in above the market expectation, the US Dollar manages to hold its ground amid risk aversion.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2450 as mood sours
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.2450 in the American session on Thursday. With Wall Street's main indexes opening in negative territory, safe-haven flows provide a boost to the US Dollar and weigh on the pair.
Gold extends daily slide toward $2,000
Gold price has reversed its direction and declined toward $2,000 after having recovered to the $2,020 area earlier in the day. The modest rebound seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield and the renewed USD strength seem to be forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Crypto markets slide lower in search of reaccumulation zones
Bitcoin price shows exhaustion just below a crucial psychological level. Additionally, the development of a bearish signal adds downward pressure to BTC, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
RSI divergence predicts downtrend for NVDA
Nvidia's stock chart is giving off the whiff of an incoming bearish trend. Based on the last week of trading, NVDA's daily chart bears the unmistakable imprint of a RSI divergence, which typically precedes a reversal in price action.