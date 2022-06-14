The price of gold is trading in the red at 1,814 at the time of writing. The bias remains bearish in the short term as the Dollar Index extends its growth. USD’s further appreciation may force the XAU/USD to drop towards new lows. Fundamentally, the US PPI rose by 0.8% in May matching expectations, while the Core PPI surged by 0.5% less versus 0.6% growth expected. Tomorrow, the FED is expected to increase the Federal Funds Rate by 50bps, from 1.00% to 1.50%. Also, the retail sales data could bring high volatility on Gold as well.

From the technical point of view, the XAU/USD failed to stabilize above the 1,869 key resistance and above the 38.2% retracement level signaling that the swing higher ended. Now, it has printed a new low of 1,812, it has retested the 1,828 broken support indicating more declines. The current breakdown from the major range pattern brings new short opportunities. A new lower low, dropping and closing below 1,812 could activate a larger drop.

