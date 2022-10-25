Gold rallies, following U.S. consumer confidence data
Gold was trading higher on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar slipped, following the latest consumer confidence report.
Figures from the Conference Board's consumer confidence index slipped to 102.5 in October, down from 107.8 last month.
Markets had expected that consumer confidence would drop to 106.5, however today’s number comes significantly lower than this point.
The decline in confidence comes as inflation in the U.S. continues to remain close to historical highs.
XAUUSD rose to a peak of $1,666.80 earlier today.
GBPUSD hits 5-week high, as Sunak vows to stabilize economy
The British Pound rose to its highest level versus the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke earlier today.
Sunak, who was the country’s Chancellor during Boris Johnson’s last term in office became the nation's third prime minister in less than three months.
Speaking today, Britain’s new PM stated that, “Our country is facing a profound economic crisis. The aftermath of Covid still lingers, Putin’s war in Ukraine has destabilized energy markets and supply chains the world over”.
He added that, “I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of the government’s agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come. But you saw me during Covid doing everything I could to protect people and businesses with schemes like furlough. There are always limits, more so than ever, but I promise you this, I will bring that same compassion to the challenges we face today”.
GBPUSD rose to 1.1499 on the news, which is its highest point since mid-September.
