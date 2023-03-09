Gold prices rallied on Thursday, as markets prepared for the latest non-farm payrolls report.
Following an addition of 517,000 jobs in January, it is expected that 205,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy last month.
Should payrolls decline, this will show that monetary tightening is beginning to take effect, and could lead to the Fed being less aggressive in its next meeting.
Overall, the nation's unemployment rate is expected to remain the same at 3.4%, which is its lowest level in several decades.
XAUUSD hit a high of $1,839.40 earlier today.
