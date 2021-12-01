A potentially vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variant was discovered in South Africa and few other countries, causing concern in precious metal markets. Global economies are already experiencing high inflation, and economic conditions are still in recovery mode. With the Thanksgiving holiday week, gold prices traded into a non-liquidity environment, ending the week at the pivot of $1,793, where prices were expected to remain bullish. The market opened on Monday with uncertainty due to Thanksgiving holiday, resulting in short-term ranges below $1,800 as markets are trying to digest the new variant of Covid-19. However, dollar remains strong, limiting gold’s gains below $1,800. Global equities recovered some ground today after falling last week on fears that the new variant would impose new restrictions. The first covid-19 was discovered in China in December 2019, and it quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a global ongoing pandemic. The virus has been arriving with new variants, and the disease has so far remained uncontrollable. The second dangerous variant, known as the Delta variant, was reported in November 2020, exactly one year after the discovery of Covid-19, imposing new lockdowns around the world as the disease became more easily spread and uncontrollable. Now, exactly one year later, in November 2021, a third variant with the same type of health risk has been discovered and is currently uncontrollable and vaccine-resistant.
The chart below was discussed several weeks ago, where $1,835 was identified as a strong barrier. The level of $1,835 was expected to break, so we entered a Long Trade before the breakout at $1,822 with a target price of $1,875.50. However, after we closed the trade with profits at $1,860, gold reached the trade’s target of $1,876 and then reversed lower exactly from the targeted number. The fallout from $1,875 below $1,800 deceived many analysts, and the price is now back below $1,800, waiting for markets to digest the new variant “Omicron“.
Gold trading environment has been uncertain from last year, and this type of trading environment is expected to end in a few weeks, and a very healthy environment is likely to develop. It is also clear from the chart below, that gold is on the verge of breaking out, and any clear breakout from this triangle would result in the next massive move. According to calculations from machine learning model, $1,931 has been the inflection point for many months, and prices will continue to fluctuate in wide ranges until this level is breached clearly. At the time of writing, the lower arrow at the red line of the triangle is a massive support region. This article will discuss further specifics of these analysis.
Similarly, silver has returned to the critical level of $23.01. According to the analysis, silver is neutral until $25.75 is clearly breached. Currently, silver prices have retreated from the 200-day moving average, trading below pivotal levels. Gold and silver traders will be looking for clues as Fed Chair Jerome Powell and New York Fed President John Williams speak later today at a virtual event. Later this week, the Fed chairman will also testify before the US Senate. The market will continue to trade with uncertainty until we learn more about the omicron and its potential. This will have an impact not only on gold and silver markets, but also other demand-driven markets such as energy, metals and stock markets.
Articles/Trading signals/Newsletters distributed by GoldPredictors.com have no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, or the particular needs of any visitor or subscriber. Any material distributed or published by GoldPredictors.com or its affiliates is solely for informational and educational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument, commodity, or related securities. Plan the strategy that is most suitable for your investment. No one knows tomorrow’s price or circumstance. The intention of the writer is only to mention his thoughts and ideas that may be used as a tool for the reader. Trading Options and futures have large potential rewards, but also large potential risks.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases within range, holds above 1.1300
The American currency gathers momentum at the end of the day as Wall Street turned red, hinting at another wage of risk-aversion.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3300 ahead of Powell's testimony
GBP/USD continues to move sideways around the 1.3300 handle on Wednesday after the data from the US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The ADP Employment Change arrived at +534K in November, compared to the market expectation of 525,000. FOMC Chairman Powell will testify at 1500 GMT.
Gold still depressed despite the better market mood
Gold recovered on Wednesday alongside the market’s mood, currently trading in the $1,780.00 region. The bright metal advanced on easing demand for the American currency, as stocks turned green following Tuesday’s setback.
Bitcoin to blast off to $100,000 following Plan B’s Stock-to-Flow model
Analysts are evaluating the probability of Bitcoin hitting fresh all-time highs before the end of 2021. There is a spike in fear among Bitcoin traders, but open interest in the futures market remains high despite sell-off.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?