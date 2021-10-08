Markets shaken as Non-farm payrolls fall below expectations
Markets were left rather disappointed on Friday, as Non-farm payrolls failed to meet expectations for the second consecutive month.
After being expected to come in north of 500,000, figures from the Labor Department showed that payrolls rose by 194,000 in September.
The main contributor to the total was once again the leisure and hospitality sector, which added 74,000 positions last month.
Despite the disappointing jobs number, the unemployment rate in the United States fell by more than expected, coming in at 4.8% versus the expected 5.1%.
Gold prices initially spiked by close to $20, hitting an intraday high of $1,781, before falling to a day’s low of $1,755.
Crude oil prices hit $80 per barrel
Prices of WTI crude rose to an 7-year high in today’s trading session, joining Brent, which also recently reached this feat.
WTI crude hit an intraday high of $80.17 per barrel, a few days removed from this month’s OPEC+ meeting, where the cartel opted to keep output unchanged.
This comes despite a surge in demand for energies, as we head into the winter, plus with bottlenecks in the supply chain disrupting the distribution of fuels.
As such, today’s climb in WTI prices was its highest since 2014, and comes on the back of the release of Non-farm -payrolls.
Markets will now wait to see if the Federal Reserve will begin to taper, or even push forward its rate hike schedule, to help quell rising consumer prices.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.16 on disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.16 after the US reported an increase of only 194,000 jobs in September, below 488,000 expected. A temporary solution to the debt ceiling issue is weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3600 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3650, up after US labor statistics missed estimates with 194K in September. Earlier, concerns about Brexit put pressure on the pound.
XAU/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, returns to $1,760 area
Following the impressive upsurge to a fresh 15-day high of $1,781, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction and pared the majority of its daily gains with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield renewing multi-month highs above 1.6%.
Altcoin lag while BTC marches higher
BTC hits $56K faces selling pressure during the Friday trade session. ETH is showing signs of exhaustion, momentum slowing despite primary bullish breakout conditions. XRP remains muted and mostly unresponsive compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 6.9% in September as expected
The Unemployment Rate in Canada edged lower to 6.9% in September from 7.1% in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. Net Change in Employment arrived at +157.1K in the same period, beating the market expectation of 60K.