Markets shaken as Non-farm payrolls fall below expectations

Markets were left rather disappointed on Friday, as Non-farm payrolls failed to meet expectations for the second consecutive month.

After being expected to come in north of 500,000, figures from the Labor Department showed that payrolls rose by 194,000 in September.

The main contributor to the total was once again the leisure and hospitality sector, which added 74,000 positions last month.

Despite the disappointing jobs number, the unemployment rate in the United States fell by more than expected, coming in at 4.8% versus the expected 5.1%.

Gold prices initially spiked by close to $20, hitting an intraday high of $1,781, before falling to a day’s low of $1,755.

Crude oil prices hit $80 per barrel

Prices of WTI crude rose to an 7-year high in today’s trading session, joining Brent, which also recently reached this feat.

WTI crude hit an intraday high of $80.17 per barrel, a few days removed from this month’s OPEC+ meeting, where the cartel opted to keep output unchanged.

This comes despite a surge in demand for energies, as we head into the winter, plus with bottlenecks in the supply chain disrupting the distribution of fuels.

As such, today’s climb in WTI prices was its highest since 2014, and comes on the back of the release of Non-farm -payrolls.

Markets will now wait to see if the Federal Reserve will begin to taper, or even push forward its rate hike schedule, to help quell rising consumer prices.