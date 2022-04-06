Gold prices are currently consolidating after posting their best quarter on record since 2020.

In March, the U.S Federal Reserve raised interest rates by just a quarter percentage point against a backdrop of the largest war on European soil in almost 80-years and the fastest rise in inflation seen in four decades. Since then, price pressures have only mounted, heightened expectations that the Fed may be forced to hike rates much more aggressively.

At the end of the policy meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signalled six more rate hikes this year, while also hinted that larger, half a percentage point rate hikes further down the road can't be ruled out.

Looking ahead, all eyes this week will be on the release of the Federal Reserve's March Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes.

Traders will be closely monitoring whether the hawkish comments made by some of the Fed officials during the last few weeks match up with the notes from the March Meeting Minutes or completely contradict them.

Right now, Gold prices are trading sideways in a tight range, which ultimately indicates a big move is on the horizon. The only question now, is which way.

