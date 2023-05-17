Share:

There is a famous saying on Wall Street that goes along the lines of "Sell In May And Go Away – Come Back And Buy The Rally In June”.

This famous adage has never been more relevant than it is right now!

After a parabolic start to 2023, Gold prices are finally undergoing the usual healthy correction as trader’s bank profits and assess the precious metals next big move.

Since the final quarter of 2022, Gold has been on an absolute tear, rally from just under $1,600 an ounce to a new all-time high of $2,082 an ounce this month – smashing its previous record of $2,075 an ounce reached in August 2020.

Once again, these big market moves have presented savvy traders with a series of highly lucrative opportunities to profit from the parabolic rally as well as the huge price reversal that has subsequently followed.

Is the rally over? Not by a long shot!

Once you step back and take a look at the bigger picture, fundamentally, nothing has changed.

Global monetary policymakers are engaged in a losing battle against inflation. Banks across the world are collapsing as a direct consequence of soaring interest rates. Bankruptcy filings are at their highest level on record. Overly inflated assets such as real-estate and equities are wobbling and recession risks are rising fast.

At the same time, the U.S government is literally weeks away from running out of cash and defaulting on its debt for the first time in history.

Currently, U.S national debt stands at $31.5 trillion. The annual net interest owed on this debt is a staggering $640 billion – and the next interest payment is due on June 1. In addition, large payments in billions of dollars for domestic commitments such as social security, healthcare and military salaries are also due around this date.

If the debt ceiling is not raised before June 1, the U.S government will not have enough money to pay its bills and could face ‘significant risk’ of debt default.

Even if a default is avoided this time, the frequent nature of these political showdowns could cause America’s credit rating to get downgraded – which inevitably could take a long time to repair, just like it does with an individual.

According to U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen “the impact of a U.S debt default or credit rating downgrade would generate an economic catastrophe rivalling the 2008 global financial crash”.

There is no denying that each and every one of these factors combined, will continue driving up demand for precious metals throughout the rest of 2023. Right now, this pull back presents an incredible opportunity for traders to increase their exposure in Gold at huge discount before prices takes off again. In my opinion, any substantial pullbacks should be viewed as buying opportunities.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: