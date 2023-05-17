There is a famous saying on Wall Street that goes along the lines of "Sell In May And Go Away – Come Back And Buy The Rally In June”.
This famous adage has never been more relevant than it is right now!
After a parabolic start to 2023, Gold prices are finally undergoing the usual healthy correction as trader’s bank profits and assess the precious metals next big move.
Since the final quarter of 2022, Gold has been on an absolute tear, rally from just under $1,600 an ounce to a new all-time high of $2,082 an ounce this month – smashing its previous record of $2,075 an ounce reached in August 2020.
Once again, these big market moves have presented savvy traders with a series of highly lucrative opportunities to profit from the parabolic rally as well as the huge price reversal that has subsequently followed.
Is the rally over? Not by a long shot!
Once you step back and take a look at the bigger picture, fundamentally, nothing has changed.
Global monetary policymakers are engaged in a losing battle against inflation. Banks across the world are collapsing as a direct consequence of soaring interest rates. Bankruptcy filings are at their highest level on record. Overly inflated assets such as real-estate and equities are wobbling and recession risks are rising fast.
At the same time, the U.S government is literally weeks away from running out of cash and defaulting on its debt for the first time in history.
Currently, U.S national debt stands at $31.5 trillion. The annual net interest owed on this debt is a staggering $640 billion – and the next interest payment is due on June 1. In addition, large payments in billions of dollars for domestic commitments such as social security, healthcare and military salaries are also due around this date.
If the debt ceiling is not raised before June 1, the U.S government will not have enough money to pay its bills and could face ‘significant risk’ of debt default.
Even if a default is avoided this time, the frequent nature of these political showdowns could cause America’s credit rating to get downgraded – which inevitably could take a long time to repair, just like it does with an individual.
According to U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen “the impact of a U.S debt default or credit rating downgrade would generate an economic catastrophe rivalling the 2008 global financial crash”.
There is no denying that each and every one of these factors combined, will continue driving up demand for precious metals throughout the rest of 2023. Right now, this pull back presents an incredible opportunity for traders to increase their exposure in Gold at huge discount before prices takes off again. In my opinion, any substantial pullbacks should be viewed as buying opportunities.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates daily losses above 1.0800
Following a recovery attempt to the 1.0850 area, EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell toward 1.0800. With Wall Street's main indexes gaining traction after the opening bell, however, the US Dollar struggles to gather further strength and helps the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-week low, closes in on 1.2500
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum in the American session and rose above 1.2450 from the multi-week low it touched near 1.2420. The improving risk mood in the second half of the day helps the pair erase its losses by capping the US Dollar's upside.
Gold extends daily slide below $1,980
Following a consolidation phase at around $1,990, Gold price turned south in the second half of the day and fell below $1,980. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield clings to small daily gains above 3.5% on Wednesday, putting additional weight on XAU/USD's shoulders.
Shiba Inu price cracks under pressure, while 10% loss would bring new low for 2023
(SHIB) price is still very much caught in a downward trend channel, and a swift recovery or breakout is nowhere to be seen. Bulls are finally able to let at least the price action trade a bit sideways for this week, while once again cracks are starting to show.
Nvidia Stock News and Forecast: Hedge funds charge back into semis
Amidst Monday’s brouhaha over Wedbush’s downgrade of SoFi (SOFI), which appeared to draw most eyes in the market, a more sought-after quarterly occasion transpired in the background.