Gold prices pulled back earlier this week as trader’s book profits following an incredibly lucrative month ahead of Friday’s key U.S jobs data.

Gold has been on an explosive run throughout March, rally from just under $1,800 an ounce to a high of $2,070 an ounce – just $5 short of an all-time high reached in August 2020.

Once again, these big market moves have presented savvy traders with a series of highly lucrative opportunities to profit from the rally as well as the huge price reversal that has subsequently followed.

Looking ahead, the major event that traders will be closely monitoring this week for clues on the precious metals next big move is Friday’s U.S Employment Report. This is not only the most highly anticipated economic report of every month, but it’s also a key measure of economic performance and inflation tracked by the Fed.

There will be a huge focus on Friday’s data, especially as the recent uptick in inflation could force the U.S Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more aggressively if needed.

With inflation running at a 40-year high, finding the right balance between stabilizing prices and supporting the economic recovery is the biggest challenge facing the Fed. Friday’s U.S jobs report will either make the Fed's decision on decision on future rate hikes much easier or much more difficult, which opens the door to new and exciting opportunities ahead.

