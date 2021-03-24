Gold prices are currently consolidating as traders await Fed speeches on Wednesday for vital clues on the precious metals next big move.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said policy makers “do expect that inflation will move up over the course of this year,” however played down risks by stating that any price acceleration will be temporary.

Inflation, as calculated by the PCE Price Index, is seen in the Fed’s median forecast as ending 2021 at 2.4%. It clocked in at 1.5% in January.

The inflation debate is likely to continue this week as Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen both testify again on Wednesday, to the Senate Banking Committee.

Unprecedented global stimulus measures, soaring government debt and ultra-loose monetary policies from central banks across the world, should likely remain extremely supportive for Gold prices in the medium to long-term.

However in the near-term, the big question now is whether Gold prices can hold above the key psychological level of $1700 an ounce.

