Strong U.S. retail sales send Gold to 6-week low
Gold fell to a multi-week low on Wednesday, as markets reacted to the latest retail sales data in the United States.
Figures from the Commerce Department showed that sales rose by 3.0% in January, with spending coming in at $697 billion.
This number was higher than December’s drop of 1.1%, and better than market estimates of a 1.8% increase last month.
The increase in spending comes as inflation marginally fell in January, in addition to a stronger jobs market.
