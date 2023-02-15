Share:

Strong U.S. retail sales send Gold to 6-week low

Gold fell to a multi-week low on Wednesday, as markets reacted to the latest retail sales data in the United States.

Figures from the Commerce Department showed that sales rose by 3.0% in January, with spending coming in at $697 billion.

This number was higher than December’s drop of 1.1%, and better than market estimates of a 1.8% increase last month.

The increase in spending comes as inflation marginally fell in January, in addition to a stronger jobs market.

