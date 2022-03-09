Metal prices have been on an absolute tear this quarter racking up double to triple-digit gains on a week-to-week basis and breaking new records almost daily.

Over the last month, Gold prices have gone parabolic rallying from just under $1,800 an ounce to a high of $2,070 an ounce on Tuesday, just $5 short of an all-time high reached in August 2020.

And then there’s the others metals.

Aluminium, Platinum, Palladium, Copper and Zinc have posted scorching rallies blasting through all-time highs this week. While Nickel prices snatched the title with a blistering gain of over 250% in a single day to register the biggest one-day move ever seen in the history of the commodities markets.

In total 27 Commodities ranging from metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up astronomical gains already within the first quarter of 2022.

And this is just the beginning!

One after another, the world's major Wall Street banks from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan to Bank of America have raised their targets with “extremely bullish” calls for Commodity prices to hit fresh record highs in the months ahead. This comes as no surprise, considering Commodities are outperforming everything right now.

Gold is firmly on course for its best quarter since 2007, but the big question now is how high will prices go?

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: