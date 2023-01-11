Gold prices have started 2023 on an absolute tear, notching up their fourth consecutive day of gains on Wednesday – sending the precious metal to a fresh eight-month high.
Since the last quarter of 2022, Gold prices have gone parabolic rallying by over $200 an ounce from mid-November to present – bringing prices within striking distance of the $1900 mark.
One of the major catalysts behind the explosive move higher comes as a result of the previous two U.S Consumer Price Index Reports showing signs of Inflation slowing. While there is no denying Inflation is still historically high, the recent figures provided a small glimmer of hope that inflationary pressures may be peaking.
The data boosted expectations that the Fed and its global central-banking peers will continue to reduce the pace of rate increases throughout the first quarter of 2023 – leading to the eventual end of their most aggressive hiking cycle since the 1980s.
Another bullish catalyst for the yellow metal has been the reopening in China with Gold markets seeing pre-Lunar buying demand and the PBoC – People’s Bank of China unveiling its plans to diversify away from the U.S dollar toward Gold.
On Sunday, the PBoC announced that it increased its Gold reserves by 30 tonnes in December. This follows purchase of 32 tonnes of Gold in November. There is no denying of the bullish impact it can have on the commodities market when the world's second-largest economy buys that much Gold!
Looking ahead, more big moves could be on the horizon this week as Inflation, once again takes centre stage. The biggest macro event that traders will not want to miss out on is U.S CPI Inflation data. The reading is expected to show a further slowdown in the pace of inflation.
