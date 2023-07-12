Another day and another highly anticipated money making opportunity. That’s one of the most lucrative trends of the current financial climate that we find ourselves in right now.
With the FOMC Meeting Minutes and Employment Report now in the rear-view mirror – U.S Inflation data is anticipated to be the next big market-moving event that traders will not want to miss.
Following a recent string of surprisingly hotter-than-expected economic readings coming after the Fed hit the pause button on their 15-month-long interest-rate hiking campaign – an interesting debate is raging as to what the Federal Reserve should do next: Go back to super-sized rate hikes or stick with the smaller, quarter-point increases, but keep rates higher for longer.
The answer to that question may come from the hotly awaited U.S Consumer Price and Producer Price Inflation figures, due for release on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Last week, Minutes from the June Meeting confirmed the stubbornness of high inflation is dividing the Federal Reserve over how to manage interest rates in the coming months, leaving the outlook for the Fed’s policies cloudier than at any time since it began raising rates back in March 2022.
Although prices are stabilizing, inflation remains well above the Fed’s 2% target – and that has Fed officials walking an ‘interest-rate tightrope’.
Put another way, the Fed is caught between a rock and a hard place. They are faced with a situation common to chess players down on their luck – stuck with nothing but bad moves to play from here on out.
On one hand, if the Fed tightens too little, then that could ultimately lead to a sharp resurgence in inflation, which will hurt households, industries and entire economies around the world – potentially fuelling a bigger crisis ahead.
On the other hand, if the Fed tightens too much, then they could inevitable risk of breaking more things in the global economy and financial system – just like we have seen recently with the second, third and fourth largest bank failures in history, which have all occurred in past three months.
Those hikes have also pushed mortgage rates up by more than double. Credit card debt has surpassed $1 trillion for the first time ever. Bankruptcy filings are at their highest level since 2008. While many overly inflated assets such as real-estate and equities are beginning to display all the obvious tell-tale signs that the bubble is about to burst.
Getting back to my chess analogy. Trading is just like chess and if you know how to connect the dots, then you will realize there is a “perfect macro storm” brewing on the horizon for precious metals.
If history has taught us anything, then the time to take action is not at the time of the risk event, but before the risk is realized. Now is the optimal time to prepare your portfolio and get ready to capitalize on the markets next big move.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1000 ahead of US CPI data
The EUR/USD pair has confidently shifted above the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is in a bullish trajectory as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its losses to 101.37 ahead of the US CPI.
GBP/USD jumps above the 1.2950 mark ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD surges above the 1.2950 area, hitting the highest since April 2022. Solid UK employment data indicated more Bank of England (BoE) rate hikes. Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations may change based on the US inflation data on Wednesday.
Gold: US CPI holds the key for a sustained break above $1,950
Gold price is holding higher ground near $1,940, its highest in three weeks, in the wake of the sustained weakness in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields across the curve. XAU/USD bulls await the US CPI data for the next push higher.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.
US Inflation Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for critical Core CPI Premium
Less cash for clunkers – a plunge of 4.2% in costs of old vehicles in June has been lifting market spirits ahead of the all-important CPI release. That means that economists' expectations of a deceleration in underlying inflation to 0.3% MoM is no longer good news.