Another day and another highly anticipated money making opportunity. That’s one of the most lucrative trends of the current financial climate that we find ourselves in right now.

With the FOMC Meeting Minutes and Employment Report now in the rear-view mirror – U.S Inflation data is anticipated to be the next big market-moving event that traders will not want to miss.

Following a recent string of surprisingly hotter-than-expected economic readings coming after the Fed hit the pause button on their 15-month-long interest-rate hiking campaign – an interesting debate is raging as to what the Federal Reserve should do next: Go back to super-sized rate hikes or stick with the smaller, quarter-point increases, but keep rates higher for longer.

The answer to that question may come from the hotly awaited U.S Consumer Price and Producer Price Inflation figures, due for release on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Last week, Minutes from the June Meeting confirmed the stubbornness of high inflation is dividing the Federal Reserve over how to manage interest rates in the coming months, leaving the outlook for the Fed’s policies cloudier than at any time since it began raising rates back in March 2022.

Although prices are stabilizing, inflation remains well above the Fed’s 2% target – and that has Fed officials walking an ‘interest-rate tightrope’.

Put another way, the Fed is caught between a rock and a hard place. They are faced with a situation common to chess players down on their luck – stuck with nothing but bad moves to play from here on out.

On one hand, if the Fed tightens too little, then that could ultimately lead to a sharp resurgence in inflation, which will hurt households, industries and entire economies around the world – potentially fuelling a bigger crisis ahead.

On the other hand, if the Fed tightens too much, then they could inevitable risk of breaking more things in the global economy and financial system – just like we have seen recently with the second, third and fourth largest bank failures in history, which have all occurred in past three months.

Those hikes have also pushed mortgage rates up by more than double. Credit card debt has surpassed $1 trillion for the first time ever. Bankruptcy filings are at their highest level since 2008. While many overly inflated assets such as real-estate and equities are beginning to display all the obvious tell-tale signs that the bubble is about to burst.

Getting back to my chess analogy. Trading is just like chess and if you know how to connect the dots, then you will realize there is a “perfect macro storm” brewing on the horizon for precious metals.

If history has taught us anything, then the time to take action is not at the time of the risk event, but before the risk is realized. Now is the optimal time to prepare your portfolio and get ready to capitalize on the markets next big move.

