Gold prices drops over $40 on Powell re-nomination

Gold prices were down by as much as $42 on Monday, as markets reacted to the news that President Biden had chosen Jerome Powell as his nominee for Fed chair.

After months of speculation, the U.S president opted to remain with the current Federal Reserve regime, selecting Powell and vice chair Brainard for another 4 years.

In a statement regarding the decision, Biden stated that, "We need stability and independence at the Federal Reserve – and I have full confidence after their trial by fire over the last 20 months that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard will provide the strong leadership our country needs".

XAUUSD fell to an intraday low of $1,804.81 on the news, which is its lowest level since November 5th.

The S&P 500 also rallied to a new high on the reports, and was up 0.36% as of writing.

Bitcoin price approaches 5-week low

Bitcoin prices fell for the 6th consecutive session to start the trading week, with prices now near their lowest in over a month.

BTCUSD fell to an intraday low of $56,474, with many anticipating a drop could see prices fall to below $50,000 this week, if bear’s maintain this recent pressure.

Many also believe that with the vote of confidence handed onto the current Federal Reserve chair Powell, by president Biden, has led to investors choosing stock over crypto to start the week.

Ethereum was down on Monday, trading 4% lower, with Cardano and Solana also lower, falling between 4-5% respectively.

Overall the crypto market was down 3.75% as of writing.