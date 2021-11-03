The major macro event that traders will be closely watching on Wednesday is the outcome of the Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy Meeting. This will be followed by a press conference chaired by Jerome Powell, which always has the potential to spark big moves across the markets.

After having more than doubled the size of its balance sheet to $8.5 trillion since the start of the pandemic – expectations are running high that the Fed will announce plans to wind down its massive $120 billion per month quantitative easing program and end QE entirely by the middle of 2022.

Traders will also be looking out for clues as to when the Fed might raise interest rates to contain surging inflation, which has climbed at its fastest pace in three decades.

Elsewhere this week, traders will also be eyeing The Bank of England’s policy meeting on Thursday.

Expectations are that the BoE will follow in the Fed's footsteps with an interest rate hike announcement, as the UK economy battles inflationary pressures that have proved more persistent than previously anticipated.

Many traders are even convinced that the UK's central bank will go even further by unveiling a bold plan to end to their stimulus program entirely before the close of this year.

