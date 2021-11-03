The major macro event that traders will be closely watching on Wednesday is the outcome of the Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy Meeting. This will be followed by a press conference chaired by Jerome Powell, which always has the potential to spark big moves across the markets.
After having more than doubled the size of its balance sheet to $8.5 trillion since the start of the pandemic – expectations are running high that the Fed will announce plans to wind down its massive $120 billion per month quantitative easing program and end QE entirely by the middle of 2022.
Traders will also be looking out for clues as to when the Fed might raise interest rates to contain surging inflation, which has climbed at its fastest pace in three decades.
Elsewhere this week, traders will also be eyeing The Bank of England’s policy meeting on Thursday.
Expectations are that the BoE will follow in the Fed's footsteps with an interest rate hike announcement, as the UK economy battles inflationary pressures that have proved more persistent than previously anticipated.
Many traders are even convinced that the UK's central bank will go even further by unveiling a bold plan to end to their stimulus program entirely before the close of this year.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1600 as Powell takes the wind out of dollar's sails
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains around 1.1600 as the dollar is having a difficult time outperforming its major rivals. Following the Fed's decision to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion per month, Chairman Powell emphasized that the liftoff test is not met on employment goal.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
Shiba Inu to provide the last buy opportunity before SHIB price doubles again
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. So far, SHIB has been hovering around a crucial barrier, showing indecision among buyers and sellers.
Fed Quick Analysis: Three hawkish taper twists set to lift dollar Premium
The devil is in the details – while the Fed has been preparing markets for its tapering decision for months, there are still three hawkish twists that could push the dollar higher.