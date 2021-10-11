Gold price weekly outlook: XAU/USD keeps fluctuate in range of $1735-$1785

Fundamental update
The U.S. non-farm payrolls data recorded an increase of 194,000 last Friday, the second consecutive month below market expectations, after the data was released, Gold spiked above $1,781.
However, the simultaneous release of the Unemployment Rate boosted investor confidence in the market, as the unemployment rate of 4.8% hit its lowest value since May 2020. So the weak non-farm payrolls data did not completely offset investors' expectations of Tapering in early November. Gold fell back below 1760 within 2 hours of the data release and maintained a low level of fluctuation.
This week, investors should focus on the FOMC Member Speeches which related to the monetary policy in November, the US Consumer Price Index m/m and the US Retails Sales m/m.
Gold 4 Hours chart: Technical outlook
According to the H4 chart, as per Dow Theory analysis, Gold is still within the range, the upper key resistance is $1,780-$1,785, the first support level below is $1,745 - $1,750, the second support level is around $1,735, while 1735 is also the daily chart shape support level.
Currently, the price is in the middle of the range, which also means that investors are not sure about the subsequent trend in the short term. It is not a wiser choice for traders to seek footing around the market price.
