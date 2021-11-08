Gold price technical analysis: Focus on the $1,833 high in September

Gold daily chart continues to remain strong. Meanwhile, along with the breakout of the $1,813 resistance level, the bulls may continue to lift the price to a high of 1830, increasing the likelihood that Gold will continue to move higher at the beginning of the week.

However, traders also need to guard against the risk of a pullback as the RSI indicator was in overbought territory when the price reached the intra-day high of $1,821. Looking at the H4 chart, the $1,785-$1,800 area below is a defensive zone for the bulls, where the EMA 55 SMA is located. If the downward force eases around here, traders can look at opportunities to go long.