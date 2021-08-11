Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Gold XAU/USD Silver XAG/USD ETF GDX US Dollar Index DXY and US Gov Bonds 10 YR Yield
US Spot Gold While it stays above 1700 we can stay with the Elliott Wave Triangle pattern
US Dollar Index DXY: Wave iii of (v) of C) of 4
US Gov Bonds 10 YR Yield: Wave iii of (iii) of iv)
Gold Technical Analysis:Corrective rally in progress towards 1800
Elliott Wave Gold: Primary Wave 4)
Gold Trading Strategy:Neutral
TradingLevels: Resistance 1800
Peter Mathers tradinglounge
