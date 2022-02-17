Spot gold advanced 1.4% on Thursday and hit new 8-month high, as renewed tensions over Ukraine and less hawkish than expected Fed minutes, boosted demand for safe-haven metal.
Fresh acceleration came ticks ahead of psychological $1900 barrier, violation of which would open way for further advance and unmask key Fibo resistance at $1922 (61.8% retracement of $2074/$1677 descend).
Fundamentals continue to be bullion’s key driver and bulls for now ignore overextended daily studies, however, some corrective easing should be anticipated in coming sessions.
Dips should provide better buying opportunities, with supports at $1879 and $1867 to ideally contain and keep intact pivotal $1850 support zone (former high of Jan 25 / rising daily Tenkan-sen.
Res: 1900; 1910; 1922; 1927
Sup: 1879; 1877; 1867; 1853
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1360 as investors remain sidelined
EUR/USD spent the day in a narrow range around 1.1350/60 on Thursday with investors staying focused on geopolitical headlines and ignoring US data releases.
GBP/USD skids from 1.3630 as investors shift to defensives amid the geopolitical tensions
The GBP/USD pair has attracted some offers in the US session around 1.3630, as the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine renew after the shelling between Ukraine armed forces and pro-Moscow rebels across a ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine.
Gold: Bulls challenged bears to print fresh cycle highs
The price of gold rallied on Thursday and was coming to a close near the highs of the day of $1,901 at $1,898, ending up over 1.54%. The uncertainty surrounding the Russian NATO crisis over Ukraine appears to be generating solid demand for gold as a haven.
Axie Infinity price action indecisive, AXS at risk of a 20% drop
Axie Infinity price has been an exercise in frustration for bulls and bears. Multiple bearish continuation setup and bullish reversal opportunities have developed, with neither side willing or able to capitalize on any move. That activity is expected to continue.
Russia and Ukraine threaten the global recovery as central banks confront inflation Premium
Join FXStreet senior analysts, Yohay Elam, Eren Sengezer, and Joseph Trevisani for an examination of the policy linkage between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington.