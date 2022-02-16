Gold price rebounds, as NATO rebukes Russia claims
Gold prices were higher on Wednesday, as NATO and the United States rebuked claims that Russia was withdrawing troops from the Russian border.
Speaking today, NATO’s Chief Jens Stoltenberg stated that it “remains to be seen whether there is a Russian withdrawal”.
Stoltenberg went on to add that, “So far, we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground. On the contrary it appears that Russia continues their military buildup”.
This came after Russian officials yesterday stated that “some troops” were being sent un, in a bid to de-escalate tensions.
XAUUSD was up $20 in today's session.
U.S. retail sales jump to 10-month high
Retail sales in the United States rose to a 10-month high in January, despite consumer prices also rising last month.
According to data released by the Commerce Department, sales rose by 3.8% last month, better than the 2% increase markets had expected.
This comes as sales in December were revised downward , to now show total sales of 2.5%.
Despite the threat of the omicron variant in January, shoppers in the U.S. were still actively spending, which is good news for the U.S. economy, which has been struggling as of late.
The S&P 500 was marginally higher as a result of the news.
