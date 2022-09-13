Gold price plunges, as inflation falls less than expected

Gold prices fell on Tuesday, as markets reacted to the latest inflation report.

Data released today showed that consumer prices had dropped to 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July.

Despite this, markets were disappointed, as analysts had expected the CPI to fall to 8.1% for last month.

The main contributors to last month’s CPI were food and shelter prices which increased by 0.8% and 0.7% respectively.

All major U.S. indices are in the red as of writing this. Whilst XAUUSD fell below $1,700.

EURUSD moves back below $1.00

Less than 24-hours after climbing to a 1-month high above $1.00, EURUSD was back below this level today.

The currency pair dropped considerably on Tuesday, following the latest consumer price index.

Many now expect the Federal Reserve to undertake a major hike in the month’s policy meeting.

Although the Fed is already undertaking the fastest, and largest rate hike program since the 1980’s, it is expected that more will come.

EURUSD fell to a low of $0.9980 today.