Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD slips below $1460 level, downside seems limited ahead of US macro data

Gold spot ($) Intraday: the bias remains bullish

Pivot (invalidation): 1456.50

Our preference

Long positions above 1456.50 with targets at 1462.50 & 1465.00 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Below 1456.50 look for further downside with 1454.00 & 1451.50 as targets.

Comment

The RSI is mixed to bullish.



Gold slips below $1460 level, downside seems limited ahead of US macro data

Gold failed to capitalize on the previous session's recovery move from two-week lows and traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday.

The recent optimism over a possible US-China trade deal remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on mood and continued denting demand for traditional safe-haven assets. In the latest trade-related development, the US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that we are in the final throes of a very important deal with China that would defuse a 16-month trade spat.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1459.28 Today Daily Change -3.32 Today Daily Change % -0.23 Today daily open 1462.6 Trends Daily SMA20 1475.59 Daily SMA50 1488.59 Daily SMA100 1483.6 Daily SMA200 1399.5 Levels Previous Daily High 1462.65 Previous Daily Low 1450.74 Previous Weekly High 1478.86 Previous Weekly Low 1456.54 Previous Monthly High 1519.04 Previous Monthly Low 1455.5 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1458.1 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1455.29 Daily Pivot Point S1 1454.67 Daily Pivot Point S2 1446.75 Daily Pivot Point S3 1442.76 Daily Pivot Point R1 1466.59 Daily Pivot Point R2 1470.58 Daily Pivot Point R3 1478.5



Gold & SP500 Decoupling

Something has got to give this week, as the markets are getting setup for a disappointment on the Phase one trade deal, if it is not delivered by the line in the sand which is the December 15th deadline when new trade tariffs will be rolled out.

I am also mindful of the possibility of a liquidity squeeze for the USD & Gold this week as the US holiday for Thanksgiving approaches, so we may be set for a punchy end in FX & commodities this week.

I remain bullish on Gold as to me; the door is open for disappointment on the trade deal front.



