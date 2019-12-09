Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains under pressure at the start of the week

Gold price analysis: XAU/USD under pressure near four-month lows, trades below $1465/oz

Gold daily chart

Gold remains under bearish pressure near four-month lows below the 1465 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs.

Gold four-hour chart

The metal is weakening below the main SMAs. The sellers will likely try to extend the bear move towards the 1455/50 zone and potentially to the 1440 lebel on the way down. Resistance is seen at the 1465 and 1472 price levels.

Gold bulls hold in there on geopolitical and trade risks, despite robust USD

Gold prices were under pressure at the start of the week as the US dollar seeks correction of the latest slide following a very healthy headline accumulative number in US jobs creation which included strong revisions. Gold is currently trading a touch higher in the US session, having travelled from a low of $1,458.90 to a high of $1,465.36 so far, +0.03%.

