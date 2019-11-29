Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - rallies will continue to fade and pressure will grow [Video]

Will Gold Hold Above $1,450? [Video]

Gold continues to remains resilient in the face of risk-on sentiment this week. Expectations for an imminent closure to the long-drawn trade dispute between the U.S and China is keeping gold prices trading within a tight range. In fact, since November 25 – every day, gold prices have been winding tighter and tighter. This ultimately indicates a big move is on the horizon. The only question now, is which way. Read more...

Gold: rallies will continue to fade and pressure will grow [Video]

With the US being on public holiday for Thanksgiving yesterday, this has certainly reduced volatility on gold in the past day or so. This now means that a near term consolidation is running the risk of a breach of the near four week downtrend. Despite this, though, a consolidation to break a downtrend due to public holiday in the US does not equate to a recovery. There is still a lack of bull pressure, and a corrective outlook continues to build. The downtrend falls at $1459 today (there is intraday resistance around $1462 on the hourly chart) and momentum indicators remain correctively configured. It all suggests that rallies will continue to fade and pressure will grow on the November low at $1445. Read more...

Gold holds steady around $1455 level, seems vulnerable

Gold continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of two-week lows set earlier this week.

Concerns over Hong Kong continued weighing on the global risk sentiment and turned out to be the only factors lending some support to traditional safe-haven assets, including Gold.

Focus remains on trade developments

It is worth recalling that the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed two bills supporting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy demonstrators and China has vowed to retaliate. Read more...