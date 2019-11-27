Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD initial resistance at $1462 under $1473 [Video]

Commodity Report: Gold Price Forecast: 27 November 2019 [Video]
Gold was little moved on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's comment that Washington was close to an interim trade deal.
On China's industrial front, data showed profits of firms fell at their steepest pace in eight months in October. This comes after U.S. consumer confidence fell for a fourth straight month in November.
Traders are now awaiting the Fed's Beige Book of economic condition among other data due later in the day.
Gold: initial resistance at $1462 under $1473 [Video]
Despite the tick higher on gold yesterday there is still an ongoing corrective bias to the chart which points towards using rallies as a chance to sell. The past few weeks have the momentum indicators consistently sluggish in corrective configuration, whilst the failure at the overhead supply around $1480 will have been a key concern for stale bulls. There is a consistent theme of lower highs and lower lows in recent months, which points towards pressure on the $1445 November low.
Gold Drifts Lower as Trade Deal Hopes Rise
Gold prices inched lower in early trading on Wednesday after comments from US President Donald Trump boosted expectations of a trade deal with China and US stocks closed at record highs.
On Tuesday, President Trump said that the United States and China are near to reaching an agreement on a ‘phase one’ trade deal. However, he also voiced Washington's support for protesters in Hong Kong, a sensitive point of discord between the superpowers. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said:
We're in the final throes of a very important deal, I guess you could say one of the most important deals in trade ever. It's going very well but at the same time we want to see it go well in Hong Kong.
