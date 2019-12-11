Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is testing the 1472 resistance and the four-hour 200 SMA

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD challenges the 1472 resistance ahead of the FOMC

Gold is consolidating above four-month lows below the 50/100 SMAs but above the 200 SMA. The FOMC at 19:00 GMT and the press conference at 19:30 GMT can lead to high volatility.

XAU/USD is challenging the 1472 resistance level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. A daily close above this level can lead to further gains towards the 1480/85 resistance zone. On the flip side, if the bears break the 1465 support level, the market can weaken towards the 1455/50 support zone.

Gold Raises Expecting FOMC Meeting Ahead

The Gold prices advanced on Wednesday, boosted by the expectations of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.



The yellow metal advanced $2.45 per ounce or 0.17% reaching $1,470.55 per ounce, while Silver gains a modest 0.1 cents or 0.01% climbing up to $16.703 per ounce. Copper on its part raises 0.9 cents or 0.31%, soaring up to $2.774 cents.

