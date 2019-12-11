Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is testing the 1472 resistance and the four-hour 200 SMA

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD challenges the 1472 resistance ahead of the FOMC
Gold daily chart
Gold is consolidating above four-month lows below the 50/100 SMAs but above the 200 SMA. The FOMC at 19:00 GMT and the press conference at 19:30 GMT can lead to high volatility.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD is challenging the 1472 resistance level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. A daily close above this level can lead to further gains towards the 1480/85 resistance zone. On the flip side, if the bears break the 1465 support level, the market can weaken towards the 1455/50 support zone.
Gold Raises Expecting FOMC Meeting Ahead
The Gold prices advanced on Wednesday, boosted by the expectations of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
The yellow metal advanced $2.45 per ounce or 0.17% reaching $1,470.55 per ounce, while Silver gains a modest 0.1 cents or 0.01% climbing up to $16.703 per ounce. Copper on its part raises 0.9 cents or 0.31%, soaring up to $2.774 cents.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovering close to 1.3200 amid heightened election speculation
GBP/USD has recovered and trades closer to 1.32, amid ongoing speculation ahead of the UK elections. The Conservatives are on course to a narrow victory in a tightening race.
EUR/USD holding near 1.1100 amid trade war concerns
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.11 amid concerns that the US may still move forward with slapping new tariffs on China. Earlier, US Core CPI met expectations with 2.3%. Central bank decisions are awaited.
Federal Reserve Preview: Watching for the Projection Materials
No expectation for a change in the fed funds target rate. US economy has strengthened since the October FOMC. Market interest will be on the Fed’s rate and GDP estimates for 2020 and 2021.
Gold: Struggles to sustain gains above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC
Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained below the overnight swing high and seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.
USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears
US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day. A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade. USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.