FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extends range trade below $ 1460, eyes worst month since 2016

ANALYSIS |

Gold technical analysis: Teasing biggest monthly loss since November 2016

Gold is on track to post biggest monthly loss in three years. An impending bear cross favors a drop to $1,445.

If prices remain unchanged or drop further till NY close, the resulting monthly loss of 3.77% or higher would be the biggest since November 2016. Back then, the safe-haven yellow metal had dropped by 8.11%. Read more ...

Gold extends range trade below $ 1460, eyes worst month since 2016

Gold is back on the bids in the Asian trades this Black Friday, recovering from a dip to session lows of 1456.50. However, the bears continue to guard the 1460 barrier, keeping the upside attempts in check.

A lack of fresh catalysts surrounding the US-China trade as well as political developments limit the price movement in the yellow metal while Thanksgiving holiday mood also appears to leave investors somewhat inactive. Read more ...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1458.56
Today Daily Change 2.56
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1456
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1470.71
Daily SMA50 1486.95
Daily SMA100 1484.48
Daily SMA200 1400.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1458.24
Previous Daily Low 1454
Previous Weekly High 1478.86
Previous Weekly Low 1456.54
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1456.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1455.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 1453.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 1451.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 1449.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 1458.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 1460.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 1462.39

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Analysis feed

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades near 1.10, eyes monthly loss

EUR/USD trades near 1.10, eyes monthly loss

EUR/USD is on track to end November on a negative note. November's drop has poured cold water over the optimism generated by October's sharp rally. The EUR may find love if the German data beats estimates. Gains could be short-lived due to the Sino-US political tensions. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles to remain strong as UK media criticizes PM Johnson

GBP/USD struggles to remain strong as UK media criticizes PM Johnson

GBP/USD stays a little changed around one week high above 1.2900. The quote rallied Thursday after YouGov’s MRP indicator signaled Tory lead. UK PM Boris Johnson’s ignorance of some media appearances got criticized off-late.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY flirts with lows near 109.50 amid negative equities

USD/JPY flirts with lows near 109.50 amid negative equities

USD/JPY is currently trading near session lows of 109.45, having hit a high of 109.60 in early Asia. The pair is pulling back, possibly tracking the slow descent of the S&P 50 futures. The index futures are reporting a 0.26% drop. 

USD/JPY News

US Dollar Index sticks to daily gains above 98.30

US Dollar Index sticks to daily gains above 98.30

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main competitors, is managing well to keep the business in the positive territory in the 98.35/40 band so far this week.

US Dollar Index News

Gold extends range trade below $ 1460, eyes worst month since 2016

Gold extends range trade below $ 1460, eyes worst month since 2016

Gold is back on the bids in the Asian trades this Black Friday, recovering from a dip to session lows of 1456.50. However, the bears continue to guard the 1460 barrier, keeping the upside attempts in check.

Gold News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures