Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extends range trade below $ 1460, eyes worst month since 2016

Gold technical analysis: Teasing biggest monthly loss since November 2016

Gold is on track to post biggest monthly loss in three years. An impending bear cross favors a drop to $1,445.

If prices remain unchanged or drop further till NY close, the resulting monthly loss of 3.77% or higher would be the biggest since November 2016. Back then, the safe-haven yellow metal had dropped by 8.11%. Read more ...

Gold extends range trade below $ 1460, eyes worst month since 2016

Gold is back on the bids in the Asian trades this Black Friday, recovering from a dip to session lows of 1456.50. However, the bears continue to guard the 1460 barrier, keeping the upside attempts in check.

A lack of fresh catalysts surrounding the US-China trade as well as political developments limit the price movement in the yellow metal while Thanksgiving holiday mood also appears to leave investors somewhat inactive. Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1458.56 Today Daily Change 2.56 Today Daily Change % 0.18 Today daily open 1456 Trends Daily SMA20 1470.71 Daily SMA50 1486.95 Daily SMA100 1484.48 Daily SMA200 1400.65 Levels Previous Daily High 1458.24 Previous Daily Low 1454 Previous Weekly High 1478.86 Previous Weekly Low 1456.54 Previous Monthly High 1519.04 Previous Monthly Low 1455.5 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1456.62 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1455.62 Daily Pivot Point S1 1453.92 Daily Pivot Point S2 1451.84 Daily Pivot Point S3 1449.69 Daily Pivot Point R1 1458.16 Daily Pivot Point R2 1460.31 Daily Pivot Point R3 1462.39



