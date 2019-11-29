Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD downtrend continues as long as higher TF show bearish trend

Gold spot ($) Intraday: Turning up

Pivot (invalidation): 1455.00

Our preference

Long positions above 1455.00 with targets at 1460.00 & 1462.50 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Below 1455.00 look for further downside with 1452.50 & 1450.00 as targets.

Comment

The RSI calls for a rebound.

Gold Downtrend Continues as Long as Higher TF Show Bearish Trend

Amidst Low volatility, the solution is to drop to lower TFs and trade the trend. Gold is performing slightly better in terms of ATR, but it's still slow.

1465-70 Zone might show fresh sellers as the price is still bearish. Multiple points of confluence suggest bearish moves as W H3 serves as intermim resistance. A rejection from the 1465-70 aims for 1456 and 1449. Read more...

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAU/USD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold is consolidating below 1458.15. Today, the pair may choose an alternative scenario to break this level to the upside and start a new correction towards 1462.50. However, the main scenario implies that the price may continue falling with the target at 1444.00.