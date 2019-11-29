Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD downtrend continues as long as higher TF show bearish trend

Gold spot ($) Intraday: Turning up
Pivot (invalidation): 1455.00
Our preference
Long positions above 1455.00 with targets at 1460.00 & 1462.50 in extension.
Alternative scenario
Below 1455.00 look for further downside with 1452.50 & 1450.00 as targets.
Comment
The RSI calls for a rebound.
Gold Downtrend Continues as Long as Higher TF Show Bearish Trend
Amidst Low volatility, the solution is to drop to lower TFs and trade the trend. Gold is performing slightly better in terms of ATR, but it's still slow.
1465-70 Zone might show fresh sellers as the price is still bearish. Multiple points of confluence suggest bearish moves as W H3 serves as intermim resistance. A rejection from the 1465-70 aims for 1456 and 1449. Read more...
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is consolidating below 1458.15. Today, the pair may choose an alternative scenario to break this level to the upside and start a new correction towards 1462.50. However, the main scenario implies that the price may continue falling with the target at 1444.00. Read more...
EUR/USD ignores upbeat inflation and clings to 1.10
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, in familiar ranges. Euro-zone inflation beat expectations with Core CPI hitting 1.3% YoY. Market movement is slow after the US Thanksgiving holiday.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 as Johnson skips debate, favorable polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, off the highs reached after YouGov's MRP poll showed a landslide Tory victory. PM Johnson skipped a climate debate and was heavily criticized.
Forex Today: Soggy Black Friday mood, GBP/USD retreats, EZ inflation awaited
Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 29, Black Friday: Currency movement has been subdued amid the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.
Gold holds steady around $1455 level, seems vulnerable
Gold continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of two-week lows set earlier this week.